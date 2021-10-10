BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $116,000 Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FFWM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

