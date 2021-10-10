BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $129,000 Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Frontline were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

