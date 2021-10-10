BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.