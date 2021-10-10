BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,896,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

