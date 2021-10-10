BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,490 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camden National were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

