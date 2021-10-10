BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. 70,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

