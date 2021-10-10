Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

