Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a sell rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.83.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 0.81.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

