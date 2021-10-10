Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.
BCEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.
Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.
In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
