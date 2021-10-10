Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

BCEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

