BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,556 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 139,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 184.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

