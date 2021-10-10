BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Due to the ongoing impact of the global semiconductor shortage on industry production, BorgWarner has trimmed its projection for global weighted light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, which is set to limit its near-term revenues. In addition to supply-chain disruptions, soaring commodity and freight costs are likely to dent 2021 margins. BorgWarner is anticipating a net negative impact from commodities in the range of $70-$90 million. High research and development costs are also likely to limit the firm’s margins in 2021. Also, while Delphi buyout boosts BorgWarner prospects, it has elevated the firm's debt levels. Further, on a pure standalone basis, the margin performance of Delphi is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022. Amid the headwinds, BorgWarner warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

