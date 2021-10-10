Boston Partners Has $1.74 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 31.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

