Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

