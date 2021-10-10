Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

