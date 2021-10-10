Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.