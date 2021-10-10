Boston Partners Sells 785 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

