Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,182,667 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up 5.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 2.97% of BOX worth $123,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

