BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0152

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00313215 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

