Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 6,434 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Ingredion worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

