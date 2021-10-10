Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156,061 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

