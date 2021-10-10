Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,272 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $42,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

