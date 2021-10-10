Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $131,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

