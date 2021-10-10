Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 51,884 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.