Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,430 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Lufax worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $446,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LU opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

