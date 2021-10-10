Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

CE stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

