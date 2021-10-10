Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 277,637 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

