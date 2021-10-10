Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Cooper Companies worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $410.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.