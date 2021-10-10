Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.09 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

