Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.93 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.57 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

