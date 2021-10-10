Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 87.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.37 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

