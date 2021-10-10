Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $15.08 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

