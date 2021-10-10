Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $25.63 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 711,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares valued at $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

