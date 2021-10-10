Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $22.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.