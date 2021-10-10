Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $181.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.40 million and the highest is $182.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $726.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.62 million to $733.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.99 million, with estimates ranging from $691.70 million to $715.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,713. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

