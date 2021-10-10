Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $181.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.40 million and the highest is $182.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $726.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.62 million to $733.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.99 million, with estimates ranging from $691.70 million to $715.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,713. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.