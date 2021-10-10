Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the highest is $70.02 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,143. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

