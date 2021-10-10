Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post sales of $41.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 billion and the highest is $43.66 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.84 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NYSE T traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 38,968,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 27.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

