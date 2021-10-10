Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post $36.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.48 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $154.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $191.03 million, with estimates ranging from $151.63 million to $212.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

CPLP opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

