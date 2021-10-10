Brokerages Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 669,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

