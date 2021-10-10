Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $93.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.35 million and the highest is $94.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

