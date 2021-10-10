Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $284.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.