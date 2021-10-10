Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

