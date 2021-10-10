Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $488.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.20 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $19,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 485,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,880. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

