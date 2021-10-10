Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

