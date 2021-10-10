Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $99.57

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

