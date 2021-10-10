Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $25.79

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

