Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.