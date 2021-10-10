Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $30.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,492,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

