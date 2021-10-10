Brokerages Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.