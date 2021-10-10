Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $114.33

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

