Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $65.33

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 289,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

